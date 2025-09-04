Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs'

It appears as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to make it with Netflix, and an insider claims they really have given over ‘first dibs’ rights to the streaming giant, since accepting their first-look deal.

The whole thing has been discussed in a piece by RadarOnline, and features claims by a well placed insider.

The conversation started when the source accepted, “of course, they're putting it out there that this is a better opportunity because it gives them more control.”

However, “as anyone in Hollywood knows, it could wind up being a stigma trap”, the source made clear.

Because “if Netflix passes on something they pitch, it sends a negative message to other companies,” the outlet also added.

What is pertinent to mention is that the With Love, Meghan show utterly ‘tanked’ in its second season that was just released on August 26. It racked up only 5.3 million views.

This led the outlet itself to claim “Now the former royals have been demoted to a first-look deal with Netflix, meaning the streamer has first dibs on new projects, but is offering little to no investment.”

They also believe “it's humiliating for the pair, who have repeatedly failed to make an impact in the industry.”