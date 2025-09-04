 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs'

Insider breaks silence on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s first-look Netflix deal once more

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs

It appears as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to make it with Netflix, and an insider claims they really have given over ‘first dibs’ rights to the streaming giant, since accepting their first-look deal.

The whole thing has been discussed in a piece by RadarOnline, and features claims by a well placed insider.

The conversation started when the source accepted, “of course, they're putting it out there that this is a better opportunity because it gives them more control.”

However, “as anyone in Hollywood knows, it could wind up being a stigma trap”, the source made clear.

Because “if Netflix passes on something they pitch, it sends a negative message to other companies,” the outlet also added.

What is pertinent to mention is that the With Love, Meghan show utterly ‘tanked’ in its second season that was just released on August 26. It racked up only 5.3 million views.

This led the outlet itself to claim “Now the former royals have been demoted to a first-look deal with Netflix, meaning the streamer has first dibs on new projects, but is offering little to no investment.”

They also believe “it's humiliating for the pair, who have repeatedly failed to make an impact in the industry.”

Prince Andrew's ex gives controversial remarks on Harry, Meghan marriage
Prince Andrew's ex gives controversial remarks on Harry, Meghan marriage
Kate Middleton, Prince William return to royal duties
Kate Middleton, Prince William return to royal duties
Meghan Markle blames Kate Middleton for Dolly Parton's refusal to join Netflix show?
Meghan Markle blames Kate Middleton for Dolly Parton's refusal to join Netflix show?
Meghan Markle writing her own ‘obituary': ‘Has hit the pavement'
Meghan Markle writing her own ‘obituary': ‘Has hit the pavement'
Prince William, Kate's online visibility brings royals closer to public
Prince William, Kate's online visibility brings royals closer to public
King Charles' strict travel routine amid cancer battle revealed
King Charles' strict travel routine amid cancer battle revealed
Meghan Markle's future is now ‘hanging' by a thread
Meghan Markle's future is now ‘hanging' by a thread
Prince Harry faces key moment as he seeks reunion with King Charles
Prince Harry faces key moment as he seeks reunion with King Charles