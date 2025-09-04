Kate Middleton is officially a blonde!

In a rare joint public appearance with Prince William, Kate Middleton visited the Natural History Museum on Thursday.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales unveiled a dramatic new look that has captured public attention.

Kate appeared with significantly lighter hair, marking a departure from her signature chestnut-brown locks.

Her newly blonde hair was styled in loose waves extending well past the middle of her back.

The royal couple's visit to the museum represents one of their few recent joint engagements, making the princess's hair transformation all the more notable for royal watchers and fashion observers.

The Princess of Wales has long been recognized for her classic brunette hairstyle, which has become part of her signature royal image since joining the royal family following her 2011 marriage to Prince William.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the royal couple have commented on Kate's new look.



