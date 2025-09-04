Prince Harry's Invictus Games' leadership under fire

Pressure mounts on Prince Harry to make big decision on Invictus Games

Prince Harry is being urged to take a huge decision about the leadership of the Invictus Games, new reports suggest.

The Duke of Sussex is being asked to step back from the sports event he started in 2014 for wounded and injured soldiers.

Despite not being working royal, Harry has stayed closely involved with the games, however, some people connected to the event now feel he may be too divisive, especially within the military.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a source said that while the Invictus Games are meant to bring people together, Harry’s image has become more controversial.

"The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces. And that is not good for Invictus,” they said.

The insider added, “We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship.”

“Now, Invictus is firmly established, it might be better if the duke took a step back."

The tipster further said that it seems like the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham is also being "used for PR."

They noted that most of the attention so far has been on whether Royal family members will show up, due to their ongoing tensions with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.