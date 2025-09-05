King Charles can slam the door shut for good on Prince Harry: ‘Peace talk's now a war'

Prince Harry, King Charles’ diary clash over peace talks take a worse turn

King Charles and Prince Harry’s peace talks seems to have hit a wall, as diary constraints vs flexibility demands throw a curve ball.

For those unversed, the peace talks, slated for after the 8th of September will take place in the UK, after Prince Harry’s appearance at the WellChild Awards.

The event “celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children, and the professionals who help care for them” according to its official website.

The biggest problem regarding the details however is reportedly the fact that there’s a resistance.

According to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter, on his substack, “The whole thing is a mess

Neither the King nor his son can “settle on a schedule, they can’t agree on a location, and they don’t even have an agenda. Every point turns into a fight.”

While the King vouches to hold the chat in Windsor Castle or Clarence House, Prince Harry is making demands for a more ‘neutral’ location, away from Palace walls.

The source was even quoted saying, “Harry wanted flexibility. The king wanted it slotted into his diary down to the minute. Neither side will give an inch.”

Furthermore another issue that’s cropping up is the fact that these topics are turning into a ‘war’ of sorts.

While King Charles’ team wants things to focus on the future and find a way to keep “moving forward” Prince Harry is demanding the opposite, to air out ‘unresolved grievencess’.

According to Mr Shuter “It’s gridlock. They can’t even agree on why they’re meeting.”

However, that is not all, because an even biggest issue is afoot should this not move forward during Prince Harry’s trip. According to the insider, “if this collapses, the door may slam shut for good. It’s not peace talks — it’s war over the calendar.”