Meghan Markle 'extremely' annoys Prince Harry with latest decision?

Meghan Markle annoys Prince Harry with latest decision?

Meghan Markle has reportedly 'annoyed' her husband Prince Harry with latest decision about their kids Archie and Lilibet.

This has been claimed by royal expert Hugo Vickers after Meghan used photos of Archie and Lilibet to promote her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan took to Instagram on September 1 and shared photos of Lilibet and Archie, saying: “Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine.”

Reacting to it, the royal expert tells the Sun, per the Daily Express, that he thinks Harry will not be happy about Meghan’s decision posting photographs of their children.

“He (Prince Harry) ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told probably.

"You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realise how they've been exploited.”

The royal expert also said: “And, of course, they will also realize at a certain point that they’ve never met their grandfathers and that they have cousins in England who have rather an interesting life — something which they’ve been kept away from.”