Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title as they return to work

Kate Middleton and Prince William have received a new title as they returned to work days before Harry’s trip to UK next week.

Prince Harry will visit UK for WellChild awards on September 8.

The duke is also expected to meet his ailing father amid speculations of reconciliation.

Amid this development, Kate and William made their first joint public appearance after their summer break with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Later, the Kensington Palace shared photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on its official social media handles.

The post was shared with caption, “Mother Nature made a surprise cameo at the Natural History Museum, London.

“Even with the rain, it was great seeing how the gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are helping young people to connect to nature, combining outdoor learning with wellbeing activities.”

The palace, on behalf of Kate and William said, “And a pleasure hearing from students of Kendar Primary in Lewisham and Co-op Academy Manchester about projects to support nature and biodiversity.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages for the royal couple.

The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, also dropped a sweet comment with meaningful title for Kate and the future king.

“Love hearing from these young 'eco warriors'”, it said with a green heart emoticon.