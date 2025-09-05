Why Meghan Markle didn't want to stay with Royals? Real reason exposed

why Meghan didn't want to stay with Royals? Real reason exposed

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has said that the duchess thinks most things which don't go her way are "conspiracies".

Angela was reacting to Radar Online report on X, formerly Twitter handle, which reads, “Meghan Markle believes her Netflix series has been hijacked by a wave of celebrity distractions – with friends telling Taylor Swift's engagement announcement is the latest blow that has left her convinced of a coordinated "conspiracy campaign" against her efforts.”

The report further says Meghan launched the second season of With Love, Meghan on Tuesday 26 August, alongside a new product drop from her lifestyle brand As Ever, the same day Taylor announced engagement.

The source tells Radar Online, "Meghan is convinced there's a showbiz conspiracy to kill her momentum.

"She feels every time she has a big launch, something massive lands that overshadows it.

"She sees Taylor's announcement as part of that pattern. Meghan truly believes forces – including the royal family – and 'dark PR arts' are being deployed in the background to keep her out of the spotlight after her attacks on the royal family."

Commenting on it, the royal expert said, “Meghan thinks most things which don't go her way are "conspiracies" .

“It's surely one reason why she didn't want to stay with the Royals. She couldn't stand that she didn't win everything she wanted to. Showbiz thinks of other things apart from her.”