King Charles 'risks humiliation'

A royal expert has warned that the monarch ‘risks humiliation’ as he is expected to meet his younger son Prince Harry next week.

Prince Harry is set to return to UK for WellChild Awards in Britain

Writing for the Telegraph, royal expert Judith Woods has warned the monarch regarding his meeting with Harry.

The expert said, “Next week he flies over to Britain. I hope with every fibre of my being that these two meet, away from the cameras, behind closed doors at Clarence House and finally make peace.”

However, she warned, “In doing so, Charles risks humiliation. Harry might rebuff him, leak the story, weaponise it. But what else can he do but be the bigger man?”

“Reaching out in reconciliation comes at a high risk. But Charles has lived long enough to know that temporary fear of rejection will always be preferable to the unending sadness of regret.”

The WellChild Patron, Prince Harry will attend the 2025 Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

The duke said, “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”