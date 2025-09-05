Royals react to Giorgio Armani's death

Giorgio Armani died aged 91

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco expressed their grief on Thursday over the death of Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died at age 91.

In an Instagram post featuring their wedding photo, the royal couple called Armani "an emblematic figure in the fashion world" who "created and shaped trends that have influenced generations."

Princess Charlene specifically noted Armani's personal connection to their family, stating he designed her wedding dress for their July 1, 2011 ceremony.

"His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be present in the future," she wrote.

The Armani Group announced Thursday "with infinite sorrow" the passing of its founder, who became synonymous with luxury fashion and red-carpet glamour.

Princess Charlene, is a former Olympic swimmer from South Africa who represented her country in international competition.

Born in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), she moved to South Africa in 1989. She met Prince Albert at a swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony and have twins, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques, born in December 2014.



