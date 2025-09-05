 
Geo News

Royals react to Giorgio Armani's death

Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91 on Thursday

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Giorgio Armani died aged 91
Giorgio Armani died aged 91

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco expressed their grief on Thursday over the death of Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died at age 91.

In an Instagram post featuring their wedding photo, the royal couple called Armani "an emblematic figure in the fashion world" who "created and shaped trends that have influenced generations."

Princess Charlene specifically noted Armani's personal connection to their family, stating he designed her wedding dress for their July 1, 2011 ceremony. 

"His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be present in the future," she wrote.

The Armani Group announced Thursday "with infinite sorrow" the passing of its founder, who became synonymous with luxury fashion and red-carpet glamour.

Princess Charlene, is a former Olympic swimmer from South Africa who represented her country in international competition. 

Born in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), she moved to South Africa in 1989. She met Prince Albert at a swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony and have twins, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques, born in December 2014.


Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent
Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana
How was Katharine, Duchess of Kent, related to King Charles?
How was Katharine, Duchess of Kent, related to King Charles?
King Charles, Prince William hold secret meeting over royal future of Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Meghan?
King Charles, Prince William hold secret meeting over royal future of Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Meghan?
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title as they return to work
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title as they return to work
King Charles 'risks humiliation'
King Charles 'risks humiliation'
Duchess of Kent Katharine passes away aged 92
Duchess of Kent Katharine passes away aged 92
Princess Diana's brother shares rare details about great-great grandfather
Princess Diana's brother shares rare details about great-great grandfather