King Charles, Prince William hold secret meeting over royal future of Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla held a crucial meeting during their trip to Balmoral

The meeting was held over the monarchy's future.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the sources claimed talks have been occurring behind the scenes that could have a major impact on the future of monarchy.

The insider claims, "On the surface, it looks like a normal family holiday, but in reality, there are huge decisions being made that could change the family forever.

"The plan was for senior royals, the King, Queen, William, and Kate, plus a handful of trusted advisers, to meet in private away from the wider family.”

The royal sources continued, "William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."

The meeting came days before Prince Harry’s visit to UK next week.

The WellChild Patron, Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

Archie and Lilibet doting father said, “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”