 
Geo News

Prince Harry told to remove ONE attention diverting thing from Invictus Games

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

By
Maryam Nasir
|

September 05, 2025

Prince Harry advised to change on thing about Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been advised to change one thing in his prime project, the Invictus Games.

Harry founded the Games in 2014. The games offer a “recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS).”

The Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle also made her debut as his girlfriend during the games back in 2017.

Harry has been praised time and again by the military personnel competing in the games.

Now, the Daily Express' Lauren Welch has suggested one change to make sure the games continue to do well, and that is: no Meghan.

She suggests that given the Duchess has "many new ventures of her own," such as her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, her brand As Ever, and her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, she should support the games from afar and avoid attending the opening and closing ceremonies like she does.

"I feel that she should 'step down' from the Games from now on," she wrote.

She argued that Meghan "inadvertently" outshines the "prince and the project."

"Her rekindled love of Instagram could pave the way to support Harry - and, in my opinion, it could subtly increase the exposure of such a cause, without having to take away H's light," she added.

Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent
Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana
How was Katharine, Duchess of Kent, related to King Charles?
How was Katharine, Duchess of Kent, related to King Charles?
King Charles, Prince William hold secret meeting over royal future of Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Meghan?
King Charles, Prince William hold secret meeting over royal future of Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Meghan?
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title as they return to work
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title as they return to work
King Charles 'risks humiliation'
King Charles 'risks humiliation'
Duchess of Kent Katharine passes away aged 92
Duchess of Kent Katharine passes away aged 92
Princess Diana's brother shares rare details about great-great grandfather
Princess Diana's brother shares rare details about great-great grandfather