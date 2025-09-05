Prince Harry told to remove ONE attention diverting thing from Invictus Games

Prince Harry advised to change on thing about Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been advised to change one thing in his prime project, the Invictus Games.

Harry founded the Games in 2014. The games offer a “recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS).”

The Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle also made her debut as his girlfriend during the games back in 2017.

Harry has been praised time and again by the military personnel competing in the games.

Now, the Daily Express' Lauren Welch has suggested one change to make sure the games continue to do well, and that is: no Meghan.

She suggests that given the Duchess has "many new ventures of her own," such as her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, her brand As Ever, and her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, she should support the games from afar and avoid attending the opening and closing ceremonies like she does.

"I feel that she should 'step down' from the Games from now on," she wrote.

She argued that Meghan "inadvertently" outshines the "prince and the project."

"Her rekindled love of Instagram could pave the way to support Harry - and, in my opinion, it could subtly increase the exposure of such a cause, without having to take away H's light," she added.