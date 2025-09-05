Duchess of Kent Katharine passes away aged 92

Photo: Duchess of Kent Katharine dies at the age of 92

Katharine the Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92.

The news of the death of the oldest living member of the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 was announced by the Buckingham Palace on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the palace said in a statement.

The statement continued as, “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s lifelong devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” it concluded.

Katharine married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1961.

Known for her keen musicianship and advocacy for children and young people, she remained a quiet but beloved figure within the Royal Family.

The late Duchess will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, most memorably when she consoled a tearful Jana Novotná after her Wimbledon final loss in 1993.

In a move that reflected her modest nature, the Duchess dropped her HRH title later in life, preferring to be known simply as Mrs. Kent.

She stepped away from royal duties and quietly dedicated more than a decade to teaching music at a primary school in Hull.

As a mark of respect, the Union Flag at Buckingham Palace was also lowered to half-mast shortly after the announcement.

Moreover, a framed notice was placed on the palace railings, continuing a long-standing tradition.