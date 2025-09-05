 
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana

Kate Middleton has been criticized lately and an expert is not having it

Maryam Nasir
September 05, 2025

Princess Diana's hairstylist defends Kate Middleton amid backlash

A hairstylist who worked with Princess Diana for seven years has blasted netizens criticizing Princess Kate for her new hairstyle.

Sam McKnight, who was Diana’s personal hairstylist from 1990 until her death in 1997, took to Instagram and called out people guessing that Kate’s new blonde hair is a wig.

“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today,” he began.

Kate showcased her blonde hair on Thursday when she accompanied Prince William to The Natural History Museum.

Continuing his remarks, Sam wrote, “A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armour, defence, confidence and so much more.”

"I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public,” he added.

Sam also noted that he’s sure the Princess of Wales would rather “be away from the public arena” so soon after battling cancer. He praised her for representing the country “quietly and unselfishly.”

“Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone. So F** LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU,” he cried in the end.

Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis via a video message in March 2024. 

