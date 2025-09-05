Kate Middleton reclaims herself after lengthy cancer battle

Kate Middleton shows the world she’s ‘reclaiming’ herself

Royal commentator Amanda Matta has just turned up in defense of Kate Middleton, following yesterday’s backlash over her hair color debut.

The entire conversation happened with Fox News Digital, and starts with Ms Matta calling the decision “confidence-building and restorative, almost therapeutic.

That is not all, the commentator also went as far as to say it looks like “a conscious investment in herself, reclaiming visibility after illness and presenting strength.”

Despite many thinking otherwise she also said, “This was the perfect moment to debut this new look! The children's school year is starting, the summer break is behind them, and it's a natural point to re-engage the public.”

Not to mention she also admitted, “I love that Kate's new look isn't a 'full send' into platinum blonde territory; it's more of a 'bronde' moment. It’s a soft transition that keeps her rooted in her brunette base, which the public knows so well, while testing out lighter tones.”

For those unversed, everything started when Kate debuted her new hair color, which paparazi’s snapped pictures off during the couple’s car ride during their Balmoral yearly vacation. Today she attended her first royal engagement with Prince William, at the Natural History Museam, offering fans her official hair transformation by appearing in front of the public.



