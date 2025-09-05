 
Geo News

Kate Middleton reclaims herself after lengthy cancer battle

Kate Middleton is reclaiming herself and her personal image now after cancer

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 05, 2025

Kate Middleton shows the world she’s ‘reclaiming’ herself
Kate Middleton shows the world she’s ‘reclaiming’ herself

Royal commentator Amanda Matta has just turned up in defense of Kate Middleton, following yesterday’s backlash over her hair color debut.

The entire conversation happened with Fox News Digital, and starts with Ms Matta calling the decision “confidence-building and restorative, almost therapeutic.

That is not all, the commentator also went as far as to say it looks like “a conscious investment in herself, reclaiming visibility after illness and presenting strength.”

Despite many thinking otherwise she also said, “This was the perfect moment to debut this new look! The children's school year is starting, the summer break is behind them, and it's a natural point to re-engage the public.”

Not to mention she also admitted, “I love that Kate's new look isn't a 'full send' into platinum blonde territory; it's more of a 'bronde' moment. It’s a soft transition that keeps her rooted in her brunette base, which the public knows so well, while testing out lighter tones.”

For those unversed, everything started when Kate debuted her new hair color, which paparazi’s snapped pictures off during the couple’s car ride during their Balmoral yearly vacation. Today she attended her first royal engagement with Prince William, at the Natural History Museam, offering fans her official hair transformation by appearing in front of the public.


Prince Harry to dissect King Charles marriage to Diana in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry to dissect King Charles marriage to Diana in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry truce demands for King Charles create rift
Prince Harry truce demands for King Charles create rift
Meghan Markle can never be like other Royal moms, says expert
Meghan Markle can never be like other Royal moms, says expert
Prince Harry did not want to ‘surrender' as Queen gave orders
Prince Harry did not want to ‘surrender' as Queen gave orders
Meghan Markle antics make Prince Harry feel ‘less of a man'
Meghan Markle antics make Prince Harry feel ‘less of a man'
Prince Harry warned over ONE THING before King Charles meet
Prince Harry warned over ONE THING before King Charles meet
Kate Middleton honey hair are set to change trends, says expert
Kate Middleton honey hair are set to change trends, says expert
Prince William, Kate tease remarkable ideas kids shared during museum trip
Prince William, Kate tease remarkable ideas kids shared during museum trip