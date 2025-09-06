 
Kate Middleton receives support amid brutal online attacks: 'Evil and lacking empathy'

Kate Middleton faces online criticism over her appearance during a recent royal outing

September 06, 2025

Kate Middleton finally received some support after being brutally trolled online over her new look.

The Princess of Wales was publicly defended by Princess Diana’s former hairdresser, Sam McKnight, after facing online criticism over her appearance during a recent royal outing.

Kate made a highly anticipated return to royal duties for the first time in seven weeks to visit the Natural History Museum.

She debuted a fresh blonde hairstyle, prompting fans and critics to react. While many praised her new look, some negative comments surfaced online.

Defending her against some brutal trolls, McKnight penned, “I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today.

“A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armor, defence, confidence and so much more,” he added, per GB News.

“I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married and the role she took on, to bravely face the public.

“I'm sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation.”

