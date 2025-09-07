Chrissy Teigen comes under fire for night routine

Chrissy Teigen reveals unusual night habits

Chrissy Teigen just received backlash after she revealed her night habits.

In the episode of Netflix series, Dinner Time with David Chang, the model revealed that she wakes her husband, John Legend, up in the middle of the night to make her sandwiches.

"I take my nighttime medications at 10 pm, and then I wake up again at 1," the 39-year-old told host David Chang and his co-host, Diplo.

"I place my order, it gets to me by 2. I eat it by 2:15, and then I go back to bed. Every night, without fail. I'm not kidding," she opened up.

While Chrissy explained that she usually orders fast food online, she said there are also nights where she often wakes her husband, John, to make her something to eat.

"He doesn't care," Chrissy insisted. "I can nudge him and I'll be like, 'Babe I want a sandwich,' and he will be like, 'Okay!' He's so robotic. You know John. He's like, 'Alright. Sandwich time.'"

The fans of the show were quick to share their views on a video shared on social media, where one user commented, "She is awful," while another stated, "Insufferable."

"That's rude. She woke him up every night for a sandwich yet called him a robot!" a third mentioned.