JoJo Siwa talks about Chris Hughes wedding

JoJo Siwa shares Chris Hughes wedding plans

JoJo Siwa has opened up about wedding plans with Chris Hughes.

In an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, the reality TV star, who met Chris on Celebrity Big Brother, talked about tying the knot.

Discussing the wedding just for months, JoJo said, “A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like. But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist.”

“Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know! He likes to educate me on music. He loves The 1975 and all these boy bands, but I don’t know any of them as they are British. Give me some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys!” she added.

JoJo went on to add, “At the end of the day, we have a very public life, but we are still two humans who love each other very much. So as much as we love to share stuff, we always like to keep some stuff to ourselves, too.”

On the other hand, JoJo also addressed people calling their romance fake.

“It’s so true that people are obsessed with it. “It’s funny, a lot of people think that it’s fake. And I can see where people would go: ‘Ahh, it’s too good to be true. That’s too perfect.’ No, trust me, I agree with them. It is too perfect. It’s magic. But it’s real,” JoJo said.

“So the best thing to do is just sit back and laugh, because it’s so obviously not fake. It’s not even worth fighting it. Of course it’s hard [hearing criticism], but I’ve had to deal with so much in my life that I’m now at the point where I think: ‘You know what? All good.”

“At the end of the day, I’m able to chuck my phone down and I have the most real thing I’ve ever had in my life in front of me. People are going to say things, but it doesn’t get to me because it’s so far from the truth,” JoJo Siwa noted.