King Charles' slated to face a peril of epic proportions

King Charles is in line to face peril ‘head on’

King Charles is reportedly in line to face a lot of peril, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.

He made these comments in an interview with The Times. He began by dubbing these peace talk the Duke will engage in, as “a meeting full of peril.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry is making his way back to the UK in order to attend the WellChild Awards, after which he’s slated to have a face-to-face meeting with King Charles.

Currently no date or time has been officially set, however, Mr Bower feels, “there would be huge levels of emotion involved if they meet.”

But still, “whatever Charles is facing, he would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son, so I’m sure he wants reconciliation.”

Even though the same expert went as far as to add, “But he must bear in mind that he’s dealing with someone who could sabotage everything and embarrass him enormously.”

All of this comes following an admission made by Prince Harry’s own pal.

Per Express UK the friend says, “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”