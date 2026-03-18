Prince Harry, Meghan hit back as bombshell Oprah interview returns to light

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the new shocking claims made about their decision to appear on Oprah Winfrey's interview, which dropped as a bombshell on the royal family.

An insider told Variety that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on a sit-down without keeping their new partner at that time, Netflix, in the loop.

The officials at the streaming giant were reportedly "annoyed" by the "lack of communication" from the Sussexes.

However, the spokesperson of Harry and Meghan spoke out, denying the claims, calling it "categorically false."

The Sussexes' team said, "Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood."

Harry and Meghan faced new controversy ahead of their much-awaited Australia tour.

The couple is set to embark on the journey in mid-April to undertake several "private, business and philanthropic engagements."