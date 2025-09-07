ONE thing Meghan Markle does not regret about joining Royal Family

Meghan Markle reveals ONE thing she does not regret about joining Royal Family

Meghan Markle has revealed the one thing she doesn’t regret about marrying Prince Harry, and thereby joining the Royal Family.

Meghan famously deleted her Instagram profile and also gave up her thriving blog, The Tig, when she joined the Royal Family.

However, she revealed earlier this year that she doesn’t regret giving up the blog to marry Harry, saying she "loved The Tig" but she loves the Duke of Sussex more.

"So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second," she told People.

Meghan spent half of 2024 out of the spotlight and made her return in early 2025 with a new Instagram handle @meghan. This social media return came ahead of a busy year full of projects.

In January, the Duchess of Sussex was set to release her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, but the show was delayed to March due to fires in Los Angeles.

In April, she also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Netflix is a stakeholder in the brand, and Meghan promotes her products in her lifestyle show.

The Suits star also launched another podcast after her first one with Spotify was cancelled. Confessions of a Female Founder saw the Duchess interview many female entrepreneurs.

On her Instagram account, Meghan Markle has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses into With Love, Meghan, as well as her podcast and her brand. She has also shared photos of her and Prince Harry’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, albeit with their faces hidden.