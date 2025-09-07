 
King Charles warned about 'perils' of meeting Prince Harry

By
Maryam Nasir
|

September 07, 2025

Prince Harry may soon have a face-to-face meeting with his dad, King Charles, but the King has been warned about the "perils" of meeting him.

On September 8, Harry will visit the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards in London.

His visit comes after his aides were snapped hanging out with the King’s aide, igniting reports that they’re in an early stage of reconciliation and likely to meet during his visit.

However, an expert has warned the King about the dangers of a one-on-one meeting with his second son.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has declared it "a meeting full of peril."

"There would be huge levels of emotion involved if they meet. Whatever Charles is facing, he would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son, so I’m sure he wants reconciliation," he said.

"But he must bear in mind that he’s dealing with someone who could sabotage everything and embarrass him enormously," he added.

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to America with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple then publicly criticized the Royal Family for mistreating them. 

Harry also penned a memoir, Spare, in which he claimed that Charles was a distant father and called him the "spare." 

