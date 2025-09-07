 
Geo News

Jordon Hudson keeps up her sideline support for beau Bill Belichick at UNC

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been dating since 2022 after meeting on a plane

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2025

Jordon Hudson continues to support boyfriend Bill Belichick at UNC football game
Jordon Hudson continues to support boyfriend Bill Belichick at UNC football game

Jordon Hudson continues to stand by her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, during the University of North Carolina’s football season.

The 24-year-old paegent queen, who also works as his publicist, showed her support at UNC’s first home game on September 1 and again on September 6 at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The couple has faced growing public scrutiny in recent months, with online critics questioning both their relationship and Hudson’s presence around the team.

Many fans noticed a large ring on Hudson's hand during the games. Rumours suggested it might be one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings, but it later turned out to be her own 2021 cheerleading national championship ring from Bridgewater State University.

Earlier this year, reports also claimed she had been banned from UNC's football facilities. But the university denied those claims.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the university clarified.

UNC also stated that Hudson will continue to function as a publicist for Belichick, 73. Hudson has been actively involved in Belichick’s transition to college football, even appearing with him at the “Practice Like a Pro” event earlier this year 

Candace Cameron Bure shares why she deletes 'fun' photo
Candace Cameron Bure shares why she deletes 'fun' photo
Cillian Murphy eyes for right role after 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy eyes for right role after 'Oppenheimer'
Jim Cummings reflects on voicing 'Winnie the Pooh' for decades
Jim Cummings reflects on voicing 'Winnie the Pooh' for decades
Candace Cameron Bure comments on deleted bathing suit photo
Candace Cameron Bure comments on deleted bathing suit photo
Channing Tatum says 'Avengers: Doomsday' is far more than 'a huge movie video
Channing Tatum says 'Avengers: Doomsday' is far more than 'a huge movie
Scott Wolf estranged wife Kelley Wolf takes major step amid court battle
Scott Wolf estranged wife Kelley Wolf takes major step amid court battle
Channing Tatum reveals who he is 'obsessed with' video
Channing Tatum reveals who he is 'obsessed with'
Britney Spears real reaction to ex Kevin Federline's memoir news revealed
Britney Spears real reaction to ex Kevin Federline's memoir news revealed