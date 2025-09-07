Jordon Hudson keeps up her sideline support for beau Bill Belichick at UNC

Jordon Hudson continues to support boyfriend Bill Belichick at UNC football game

Jordon Hudson continues to stand by her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, during the University of North Carolina’s football season.

The 24-year-old paegent queen, who also works as his publicist, showed her support at UNC’s first home game on September 1 and again on September 6 at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The couple has faced growing public scrutiny in recent months, with online critics questioning both their relationship and Hudson’s presence around the team.

Many fans noticed a large ring on Hudson's hand during the games. Rumours suggested it might be one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings, but it later turned out to be her own 2021 cheerleading national championship ring from Bridgewater State University.

Earlier this year, reports also claimed she had been banned from UNC's football facilities. But the university denied those claims.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the university clarified.

UNC also stated that Hudson will continue to function as a publicist for Belichick, 73. Hudson has been actively involved in Belichick’s transition to college football, even appearing with him at the “Practice Like a Pro” event earlier this year