Tom Pelphrey talks about 'insane' routine with Kaley Cuoco and their daughter

September 08, 2025

Tom Pelphrey is opening up about his life with partner Kaley Cuoco and their daughter.

Pelphrey, who shares 2-year-old daughter Matilda with Cuoco, 39, says life is very happening at home.

“It’s like an insane zoo here all day, every day,” he says. “We always have some kind of adventure, and there’s usually a nap in the afternoon.”

For his daughter, he clarifies with a laugh. “I’ve heard rumors of this 30-minute nap that can change your life. I just can’t pull it off.”

Speaking further about his charatecter of Robbie Pendergrast from Mare of Easttown, Tom added: “It's always so interesting to me to put what could essentially be a very good person in impossible situations that then their behavior seems bad. This guy's working full-time, raising his kids by himself, doesn't have much money, doing whatever he needs to do to take care of his family. And maybe we could say, 'Well, that's not the best way to go about it.' But at the end of the day, he really is trying his best."

Tom later added that he told Cuoco to read the initial script. He recalls: "She wanted something to read one night," he recalls. "She came up to me after and was like, 'This is one of the best episodes of TV I've ever read. Did he write this for you?' And then I read it and of course agreed with her completely and very much wanted to be a part of it."

