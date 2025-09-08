Teddi Mellencamp confirms new romance amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp dishes on the new man in her life

Teddi Mellencamp has confirmed there's a new man in the picture.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, shared the update on the September 1 episode of Diamonds in the Rough, the Housewives recap show she co-hosts with Erika Jayne.

“I’ve been on probably eight dates with this person,” Teddi said in the September 1 broadcast. “Not the young guy. You haven’t met him… He’s such a nice guy, such a good guy.”

While Mellencamp didn’t share the mystery man’s name or how they met, she admitted her high libido early in the relationship was a side effect of the steroid treatments she received during her Stage 4 melanoma treatment.

“I was a wild woman… but now I am not,” she said, laughing. “So now I’m just chill. I’m like, ‘OK, yeah, let’s go to dinner. Yeah, sure.’ He’s funny, he’s nice, he opens car doors, he’s handsome, he has a nice job. There’s no complaints.”

The Bravo star added that her physical recovery still weighs on her self-confidence: “The only complaints there are is how I physically feel — like, not about him but about myself.”

Mellencamp has been vocal about her ongoing battle with skin cancer since 2022, including her multiple surgeries and immunotherapy treatments.

The reality star shared earlier this summer that her cancer is now stable but that the journey is far from over.

“I’m definitely better than I was, but I’m not 100%,” she admitted.

Mellencamp shares three children — Slate, Cruz, and Dove — with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave. The couple married in 2011 but quietly separated earlier this year. However, the pair is yet to officially confirmed a divorce.