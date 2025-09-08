Kim Kardashian drives Kanye West 'crazy' over net worth

Kanye West grows 'bitter' over Kim Kardashian's net worth

Estimates say Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $1.7 billion. In contrast, her ex-husband, Kanye West, experienced a sharp slump in his bank account after his anti-Semitic controversies.



This created a stark difference between their market values, which, reports say, is driving Ye "crazy."

"Kanye can’t keep pace with Kim financially, and it drives him crazy. It’s a blow to his pride — and a tug to his neck in legal bills," the insider tells RadarOnline.

The source reports that the pair's daughter, North, is also appearing to notice the widening gap between her parents' net worth.

“North admires her dad, but she thinks her mom is better and richer,” the tipster calls it “the painful reason Kanye has grown so bitter and jealous.”

Elsewhere, the insider claims Ye wants a child with his wife, Bianca Censori. “Kanye is especially keen to start a family, as he has a limited relationship with the kids he has with Kim."

However, the Yeezy architect is reportedly pushing away from his wishes. “Bianca wants to keep having a baby at bay, saying it will happen in time but not now because she’s focusing on her career."

But Kanye is doubling down on what he wants. “She wants the timing to be right when they’re more settled, but Kanye’s pushing hard. He won’t take no for an answer."

Ye and Kim became officially divorced in 2022, after being married for eight years. They share four kids.