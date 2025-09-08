Prince Harry arrives in his home city with hopes in his agenda

Prince Harry arrives in London as meeting with royal family is unconfirmed

As Prince Harry arrived in London, his primary agenda was to attend the charities he dearly supports.



But reports for a while have claimed it's more than that. They believed the Duke of Sussex is eyeing thawing the rift between him and his family.

Multiple outlets earlier reported the father-of-two's plan to reconcile with The Firm by requesting a meeting between him and his father, King Charles.

The father-son meeting, if it happens, would mark the first meet-up in over a year, as it will come in the wake of the 76-year-old's undergoing treatment for his cancer.

Royal experts like Ingrid Seward, who penned My Mother and I, opined, "My opinion is that Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father. He needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him."

She also told Newsweek, "I think Harry would be very keen to meet his father, and as a parent I would think Charles would probably like to see him."

"Because Charles isn't seeing his grandchildren, that must be really sad for him, and if a meeting can be arranged without too much drama, he will see Harry," the author noted.

In the meantime, the charities' events Harry is set to attend in his visit to England include the WellChild Awards and Children in Need, among others.