Debby Ryan announces first pregnancy

Debby Ryan pregnant with first child

Disney star Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are expecting their first child together!

The 32-year-old confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram as she shared pictures of her growing baby bump as her partner held tiny infant shoes and a sonogram snap in his hands.

She captioned the post: "Dun dun +one."

The actress and singer started dating the Twenty One Pilots star in 2013 and they went on to marry each other in a secret ceremony on New Year's Eve in 2019.

Josh previously opened up about their relationship and admitted their marriage is very different to how he previously pictured an adult relationship would be.

Speaking to Kenny Sipes in 2022, Josh explained: "I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid, and it never really looked quite like this.”

"When I was young I felt like my parents were just so grown up. Debby and I are just kids,” he further elaborated.

The actor continued, "We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it. We couldn’t sleep the other night so we just hung out in the kitchen and jumped around and ate snacks.”

"I bet my parents did that stuff too probably, but I never saw it and never knew this is what marriage could be like,” Josh Dun, who is married to Debby Ryan, said at that time.