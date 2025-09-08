Meghan Markle 'missed opportunity' to make Netflix money

Meghan Markle’s ‘missed opportunity’ pointed out

Meghan Markle has been notified of a missed opportunity for making Netflix real money.

Meghan’s show With Love, Meghan, hasn’t made it to the top ten on Netflix, which is a feat its first season achieved and still garnered dismal overall viewership.

Since the two seasons were filmed simultaneously, Meghan couldn’t feature the newer products of her brand As Ever in the show, which branding expert Nick Ede considers a missed opportunity.

Nick told Newsweek: "The viewership is down, people don't really care about With Love, there's some fans who will always be appreciative of it.”

He explained, “For Netflix, the headache here is that, is this going to convert into sales for their product, are they actually going to make money from this?”

"If you think about it, they haven't really made any money just yet,” he claimed, adding that the streamer must’ve made a huge investment into As Ever.

“Their investment must have been huge into actually creating the product and building the brand, rebranding it and putting it out there and this Season 2 is a missed opportunity which could have been a glorified infomercial if they'd got it right," he added.

He explained: "If they had done two separate seasons they could have done a lot product placement with her As Ever brand but obviously when the show first started they didn't have any products.”

“So you would see her using some flower sprinkles or you would see her drinking a glass of rosé, but you wouldn't actually attribute that to As Ever, so there isn't a crossover here. That's why there is a massive problem," he said.

Nick then added that Meghan can feature the products in the Christmas special of the show.