When Prince Harry suggested William, Charles swayed Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom on Monday and visited Queen Elizabeth II's burial site at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, marking three years since the monarch's death.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, laid a wreath of flowers during the private visit to pay his respects to his late grandmother, who died Sept. 8, 2022.

Harry's return sparked speculation about a potential meeting with his father, King Charles III, which would mark their first encounter in approximately 20 months. However, the logistics appear challenging as Charles is currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he is marking the anniversary of his mother's death and his accession to the throne.

The visit comes amid ongoing tensions between Harry and the royal family following his departure from official duties in 2020. In his 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry claimed he was prevented from meeting Queen Elizabeth despite an invitation for tea during a 2020 London visit.

Royal sources suggest behind-the-scenes developments could complicate any potential father-son reconciliation, similar to circumstances that previously affected Harry's access to family members.

In the fifth episode of the documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex said, "Before we left (for Canada) I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her we are coming back on the 6th,and I would love to come and drive up and come to see you."

Harry said, "She knew that we were finding things hard. I'd spoken to her many times about it. She told me she had no plans for the week she said, 'Well, why don't you come up? You can have tea but why don't you stay the night you and Meghan."

Meghan Markle added: "So we're flying back from Vancouver straight to Heathrow. And right as we are getting on the plane and this urgent, urgent message comes through to Harry saying "You are not allowed to go and see her Majesty. 'Make sure that your principal is aware that you cannot go and see her.' She is busy she has plans all week.'"

Harry said, "And I was like "That's certainly the opposite of what she had told me. Once we were back in the UK, I rang her and said, 'I am now told that you are busy.'"

The Duke of Sussex said, "She goes, 'Yes I didn't know that I was busy. I have been told I am busy'. I have been told I am busy all week. I was like "Wow".

Although Prince Harry did not blame King Charles and Prince William for the Queen's decision , his tone clearly suggested that he believed that some senior members of the family made changes to her schedule.