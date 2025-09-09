 
Prince Harry makes ill teenager smile with self deprecating joke

Prince Harry is on a week-long trip to the UK for engagements related to his projects

Maryam Nasir
September 09, 2025

Prince Harry makes fun of ginger appearance to make ill child laugh

Prince Harry made a lighthearted joke about his appearance to make an ill kid smile.

During his week long trip to the U.K., the Duke of Sussex attended the WellChild awards on Monday.

There, he sat down with seriously ill youngsters, including Declan Bitmead, 17, who won the inspirational young person 15-18 years award. Declan has lost his eyesight and 96% of his skin due to a severe and rare allergic reaction to a common tonsillitis treatment.

When Declan told the Duke he didn’t have much sight, Harry replied that he was lucky not to see him since he’s “bald and ginger, and worst of all, I've got a ginger beard—you're thinking, phew."

This comes amid reports that Harry will meet his dad King Charles during his visit.

It is believed the duo haven’t met since Harry flew to the U.K. in February 2024 after the King announced his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex fell out with his family after tying the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018. The couple then stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to America with their son Archie. They welcomed daughter Lilibet in California in 2021.

