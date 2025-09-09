Julia Roberts takes unexpected step as Bruce Willis' struggle deepens

Julia Roberts joins Bruce Willis's family as his health deteriorates

It is being reported that Julia Roberts has joined Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis in supporting Bruce Willis as he fights with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

An insider told Radar Online that Julia has quietly become part of the long list of luminaries who are extending their support to Bruce and helping his courageous wife Emma in whatever way works.

For those unaware, the 57-year-old American actress has been friends with the ailing actor and his ex-wife, Moore.

Now, Emma has also become part of their long-standing friendship, as she takes care of the Unbreakable star since FTD has affected his language abilities, behaviour, and overall personality.

The source told the outlet, "Julia is paying close attention to Bruce's situation, and when he pulled back from acting a couple of years ago, she made it clear to Emma and Demi that if Bruce needed anything – whether it be a visit or a nice voicemail – she would be there for him.”

"It all comes down to Julia's early years in the business and how kind Bruce was to her back then,” the insider noted.

In 1992, when Willis appeared in Robert Altman's 1992 movie The Player, the After the Hunt actress was facing challenges in her relationship with her relatives, including her brother Eric Roberts, and ended up finding a new family in Hollywood.

The source revealed, "Bruce became a bit of a big brother to Julia back then, and they memorably lit up the screen with their hilarious cameos in The Player and the incredibly memorable scenes they had together in Ocean's Twelve more than a decade later.”

"And even though there were never any romantic sparks between Bruce and Julia, she has a tremendous love for the guy – and a ton of sympathy for Demi, Emma and their kids.

"Julia does have an edge to her and can be tough and no-nonsense about a lot of things, but the affection she has maintained for Bruce over the years shows that she has a heart and it's in the right place,” the insider concluded.