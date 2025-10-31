Julia Fox wants to have another kid?

Julia Fox reveals her desire to have another baby

Julia Fox has opened up about her desire to have another kid.

During her conversation with Kourtney Kardashian on the recent episode of The Kardashians when the duo were shooting together for the Lemme founder's latest campaign, Julia candidly admitted to wanting another kid.

Advertisement

She said, "I want to have another baby so bad," to Kourtney, who shares son Rocky Thirteen, 23 months, with Travis Barker, and co-parents her three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick.

However, Julia, who shares son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, quicky added, "But I’m like, ‘With who?'"

Kourtney told the actress, "Wait till the right situation, because I feel like…I think of it all the time."

"Having the parents together is such a dream. I think about it all the time," she added, noting, "But it’s okay. A lot of people do it."

Julia went on to add, "But you’ve been able to co-parent really well."

"The kids seem so happy and they’re obsessed with you guys," she said, referring to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's three kids: Mason, Reign and Penelope.

While The Kardashians star agreed, "Yeah, and people do it," she noted in confessional that co-parenting is "not easy."

It is pertinent to mention that Julia Fox has talked about her son Valentino in the past. She told Variety that she wants her son to embrace the nepo baby title.

"We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to own it too," she said.