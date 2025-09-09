Prince Harry shows generous spirit with hefty donation

Prince Harry makes generous donation to cause close to heart

Prince Harry has made a generous contribution to a cause close to his heart out of his own pocket.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, donated $1.5 million during a fundraiser for Children In Need, a charity helping young people in U.K.

The money will help support grassroots organizations in Nottingham and help young people against crime and violence in the city. The money will help build safe spaces in the city where skilled professionals will help guide youngsters to discover and pursue their talents and skills.

Harry visited the city on Tuesday amid his week-long trip to the U.K. to support his charities. The Duke of Sussex has frequently visited the city in the past.

Harry’s donation was announced while he was at the Community Recording Studio. In a speech, he noted that he was making a "significant investment" in the community.

"I believe in what you're doing," he declared.

"The incredible work being done by grassroots organizations like CRS and Epic Partners is not only inspiring — it’s essential," Harry stressed.

"We’re grateful for the support of BBC Children in Need in helping changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces, build trust, and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most," Prince Harry added.