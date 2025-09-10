 
Rosie O'Donnell reflects on ending friendship with Ellen DeGeneres

September 10, 2025

Photo: Rosie O'Donnell opens up about ending friendship with Ellen DeGeneres: 'Painful'

Rosie O'Donnell has been reflecting on the fallout of her decades-long friendship with Ellen DeGeneres.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, while appearing on the latest episode of the Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, O’Donnell shared how things changed between her and DeGeneres after a 2004 appearance on Larry King Live. 

Reportedly, during this show DeGeneres announced that the pair were not friends.

According to O’Donnell, DeGeneres was in a similar position to the one O’Donnell had experienced years earlier, when DeGeneres embraced her new identity sitcom in 1997.

“Instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite,” O'Donnell began. 

She also revealed that she had supported DeGeneres during a pivotal moment in her career.

“That was one of the most painful things that ever happened to me — in show business, in my life,” the comedian shared noting, “I couldn’t believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years.”

O'Donnell went on to explain that while she would have been willing to apologize, she is of the view that DeGeneres may have misinterpreted her intentions.

“I think in her mind, she thinks I keep rehashing it for pleasure,” she said. “I don’t rehash it for pleasure. I rehash it because our careers have taken sort of parallel, interwoven paths.”

