Hugh Jackman reveals if his kids will follow his acting path

Hugh Jackman revealed whether his kids will follow his acting path.

In a recent chat during the premiere of his new movie Song Sung Blue at the 2025 AFI Fest, the 57-year-old actor revealed that right now he is not sure what career his kids are going to pursue but whatever the path they are going to choose it should not be other than something they "love."

Advertisement

For those unversed, Hugh shares is father to two kids Oscar Maximilian, 25, and Ava Eliot, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Debora-Lee Furness.

"They'd both be very good, but I don't know," Hugh told E! News. "I just want them to do what they love."

In a previous chat with People in June 2018, the Wolverine star opened up about his having "so many advantages."

"I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others," Hugh said at the time.

He went on to say, "My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We’re ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of."

"But in terms of the world, we’re even more blessed. One out of six people doesn’t have clean drinking water. They can’t comprehend how we live," he added.