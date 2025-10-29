Charlie Puth spoiling Broke Sansone amid pregnancy: Source

Photo: Charlie Puth, Broke Sansone ready to welcome magical chapter amid pregnancy: Source

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are over the moon as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

According to Star Magazine, the couple, who tied the knot in 2024, are “more in love than ever” since learning they are expecting.

Advertisement

“Charlie is so happy,” an insider shared.

“He can’t wait to be a dad and he’s spoiling Brooke every chance he gets.”

“This is a magical new chapter in their love story and they’re totally buzzing,” the source added.

“They’ve been discussing names, picking out cute newborn outfits, and planning out the nursery. They’re more in love than ever.”

For those unversed, Puth revealed the pregnancy news on October 16, 2025, through the music video for his new song Changes.

In the video, the singer gently places his hands on Brooke's stomach as they exchange a loving glance before walking off together.

A press release for the track described the video as one that “reflects on ‘Changes’ both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real-life wife, Brooke Sansone.”