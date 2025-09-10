King Charles' ex butler gives grim verdict on Prince Harry reunion

King Charles’ ex butler shares honest take on Prince Harry reunion

Former Buckingham Palace butler Grant Harrold has shared his take on whether King Charles will ever let Prince Harry back into the royal fold.

Speaking to Page Six, Harrold, who has written a memoir titled The Royal Butler about his time with the Royal Family, said it's unlikely that the King will trust Harry again.

“The king doesn’t trust Harry, because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has,” Harrold said.

He noted that “It’s a big thing for the family to have one of their own” spill the beans publicly.

“They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it,” he added.

Harrold’s remarks come amid Harry’s trip to the UK, where he’s widely expected to meet the King.

The former butler also said that Harry and Meghan’s re-entry into the royal fold is not likely, explaining, “If they reconcile, then fall out again, what’s to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series or interview about it?”

Harrold was referring to Harry and Meghan’s eponymous Netflix docuseries, in which they detailed their time with the royals and called them out for alleged mistreatment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made bombshell claims in their interview with Oprah.