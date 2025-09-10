Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out

Prince William, Prince Harry's feud shocked butler

Former Buckingham Palace butler Grant Harrold, who worked for the royals between 2004 and 2011, was "shocked" when Prince William and Prince Harry fell out.

At the time Grant worked for the King, Harry and William were the picture of brotherly love and bonding. They did everything together and got along well.

“The two of them were not just the best of friends, they were inseparable,” Grant told Page Six.

“At Highgrove [Charles’ private residence], they were always together. They were walking together, in the pub together, on motorbikes together. Very rarely did they do stuff separately,” he recalled.

However, he noted that everything changed once Harry met Markle in July 2016.

“As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed,” he noted.

“It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened,” he added.

“The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan,” he reiterated.

However, he acknowledged that "something bigger happened" between Harry and William, which he doesn’t know about.

"I was genuinely shocked when they fell out," he said. "There must be something deeper going on that we’re not being told."

Harry and William’s feud apparently began when the Duke of Sussex announced that he wanted to marry Meghan, which the Prince of Wales reportedly wasn’t happy about.

In his book Spare, Harry claimed that in 2019, William once called Meghan “rude” and pushed him to the ground.