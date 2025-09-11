Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday

American conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday during a public appearance at Utah Valley University.

He was 31. The world reacted with shock. Leaders across the US political spectrum condemned what Utah’s governor described as an apparent political assassination.

Authorities said Kirk was struck by a sniper’s bullet while speaking at the university.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter. Kirk was best known in the United States for his combative political style, but royal fans in Britain also recalled his occasional commentary on the monarchy.

His remarks gained attention after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-profile 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “You married a metrosexual beta male.

He is so emasculated. He is so weak. It’s embarrassing,” Kirk said at the time, referring to Harry.

He also dismissed Meghan’s allegation that a royal family member raised concerns about Archie’s skin color, calling it “Jussie Smollett 2.0” and “a made-up race story.”

Smollett was convicted in 2021 of filing false police reports and was sentenced in 2022, but he appealed the case, and the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the conviction on 21 November 2024

In other appearances, Kirk defended British colonialism and argued that aspects of the monarchy’s traditions, including constitutional monarchy and the Church of England, held historical value.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, he expressed concern over what he saw as declining reverence for tradition among younger royals.