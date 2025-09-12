King Charles lauded for Queen Elizabeth-like ‘brilliance' in peace talks

King Charles is said to be following the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth II, as he prepares to reconcile with Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who met Harry for 55 minutes this week in a remarkable reunion, is lauded for his ‘brilliant’ step.

Royal historian, Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "I think the King has been brilliant at keeping the door open all this time.

"He's never responded to any jives thrown against him."

Mr Vickers continues: "It is very important for people in this world to conciliate."

He says: "I am sure both of them will be feeling better for having had this meeting.

"Where it actually leads to, who knows? But it is a step in the right direction.

"I can see nothing except positive things out of the meeting,” he notes.

The expert said: "One of the problems I have always seen on this issue is that Prince Harry has been saying for a long time, oh, my family has to apologise to me.”

"Well, that's not how I see it. I think he has to apologise to them.He is the one who has been saying unpleasant things about them and making trouble. And they haven't,” he says.