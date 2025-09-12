 
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner searching for their 'dream':

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner confirmed their engagement on June 12, 2025

September 12, 2025

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s preference for their secret bolthole revealed

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have reportedly been searching for their secret bolthole together.

As per the recent findings of The Sun newspapers, the couple, who got engaged last December, has reached out to a property expert to help them in finding the bolthole for them in the range “between £3 million and £9 million.”

Revealing their preference for the holiday home, a source said, "(They) are looking for a sunny bolthole to enjoy with their families. Nice weather and properties that have space.

“They have a man scouting for homes in Portugal and Andalusia, which have amazing weather all-year round."

"The house has to be able to comfortably fit Dua and Callum, as well as their family and friends. They also want peace and tranquility, that has been made very clear," the source also added.

Detailing their budget for the mansion, the insiders told the publication, “Dua and Callum have a healthy budget too. They’ve been sent details on properties priced between £3 million and £9 million and are weighing them up.

"They’ve been shown massive mansions overlooking the sea, as well as a huge retreat in the hills of Marbella. Dua and Callum have been spending time looking through all the properties and are expected to put an offer in soon,” the source noted.

Before concluding, the source shared, "They’re really excited about getting a secret bolthole in the sun."

For those unversed, after their year-long relationship, the Levitating singer and the Master of the Air actor confirmed that they are engaged on June 12, 2025.

