Matt Dilon addresses fans' concerns about him not looking 61

Matt Dillon reveals secret for not aging

Matt Dillon has spilled the beans on the secret behind his youthful appearance at age 61.

The actor was walking the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for his new movie The Fence on Wednesday when he caught up with the press.

“There’s a video that’s going viral online right now where everyone’s saying you have not aged a day,” a reporter said, adding, “What is the secret to the fountain of youth for you?”

While Dillon admitted he had not seen the viral clip in question, he did respond to fans' pleas made in the comments of the video from a Criterion Closet interview.

“It doesn’t feel that way always,” he expressed initially, before crediting his mom who “was very young” when she had him.

However, he joked that he couldn’t say the same for his father.

“I think the thing is just keep your spirit young,” People Magazine quoted Dillon. "Enjoy life, make sure you get plenty of exercise.”

“Don’t get too worried about stuff all the time, which is not, not easy,” he recalled of what works for him.