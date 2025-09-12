Ed Sheeran opens up about ditching The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran reveals why he turned down a party with The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran just revealed why he rejected to party with The Rolling Stones.

The 34-year-old pop star opened for the legends at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on their 2015 Zip Code Tour.

He recounted to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I was grey. I used to smoke then as well. And I look at it now, I really take care of my voice now. And back then I would smoke, drink, stay up all night, be in the studio for 12 hours a day, then do a three-hour show and then go and do it again.”

The Shape of You crooner continued, “I remember what was funny about that run of shows. We had those three Hollywood Bowl shows that I just went out, out, out, out, out.”

“And then I opened up for The Stones and I remember Keith Richards being like, 'Hey man, we're going for a drink afterwards.' And me just being like... I was like, 'I physically f***** can't, man. I got to go to bed.' And I look back at that and I'm like, he just thinks I can't hang and I could have hung,” he mentioned cheekily.

Ed has since then, improved his lifestyle and promised to quit drugs in the wake of the death of his best friend, Jamal Edwards.

The Perfect singer was so broken by the passing of the music producer, who died at the age of 31 in February 2022 due to cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and alcohol, that Ed decided to never to “touch [drugs] again.”

He told Rolling Stone: “I would never, ever, ever touch anything again, because that’s how Jamal died. And that’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near,” he told the outlet at that time.