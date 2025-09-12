Julianne Nicholson's biggest Emmy regret comes to light

Julianne Nicholson admits she feels 'bad about' THIS

Julianne Nicholson just shed light on one regret from her first Emmy win for Mare of Easttown in 2021.

For the unversed, the 54-year-old actress secured her second Emmy Award for Hacks and she has been nominated for the third time for her portrayal of Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond in Paradise.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles on August 16, Nicholson opened up about the one regret she is carrying from her first Emmy win, revealing she should have given a proper shout-out to her husband, Jonathan Cake.

However, Nicholson, who tied the knot with Cake in 2004 and welcomed two children with him, affirmed to “talk more about” her husband if she secures an Emmy for playing Sinatra in Paradise.

Referring to her first Emmy speech, she quipped, "I feel like the first time, I was so nervous. There's a lot of people to mention and I feel like my husband got short shrift."

"Honestly, I can't do it without him. And I felt bad about that,” The Amateur star confessed and went on to highlight how fun it is to prepare for the prestigious awards.

"Yeah, I love the whole thing. My hair and makeup team I've been working with for 10 years and they make me laugh so much. So, it always feels pretty relaxed, actually."

"Honestly, it just feels like a celebration. I feel like I wish the awards never even had to happen. We could all just live with a nomination. No, I feel really lucky and it's fun to go back and just be reunited with people you might not have seen for a while,” Julianne Nicholson said.