Prince William, Kate warned about Harry, Meghan's 'dangerous' plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have cause to worry about Harry and Meghan's plan

By
Maryam Nasir
|

September 13, 2025

Prince William, Kate warned Harry, Meghan plan to 'undermine' them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided "to replace" Prince William and Princess Kate, according to one royal expert.

This comes after Harry’s four-day visit to the UK for various charity engagements this week. During the trip, the Duke of Sussex also met his dad, King Charles.

The meeting came 19 months after their last meeting, which lasted less than 30 minutes. This time around, the father-son duo talked for around 55 minutes at Clarence House. The meeting has been widely taken as a step towards reconciliation between Charles and Harry.

However, the Daily Mail's diary editor, Richard Eden, thinks Harry has an ulterior agenda.

Sharing his thoughts in his article for the Mail, Eden wrote, "Obviously, I can understand a father wanting to meet his son. Who wouldn't? The problem is, he is not just a father, he is our Head of State, and I think Harry and Meghan are bad news for the Royal Family."

He continued, "We have seen time and time again that they can't be trusted. They exploit their royal connections, and I don't think it's being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family."

Eden further warned the Royal Family that Harry and Meghan want to replace the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

"They want to replace Prince William and Catherine as the principal royals, and they undermine them," he wrote. 

