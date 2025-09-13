Jade Thirlwall makes rare appearance in Manchester after solo album release

Jade Thirlwall was all smiles in Manchester on Saturday, just a day after releasing her long-awaited debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby!

The 32-year-old former Little Mix star dropped the record on Friday and is gearing up for her first UK and Ireland solo tour, which kicks off next month.

To celebrate the release, Thirlwall staged a surprise gig on Thursday at Newcastle’s Angel of the North.

Despite giving fans only a few hours’ notice, more than 1,000 turned up, causing traffic chaos that required police intervention.

On Saturday, the singer appeared on BBC Breakfast before leaving the BBC’s Salford studios in a relaxed streetwear look.

She wore a fitted red T-shirt with high-waisted beige cargo pants and white trainers, pairing her casual outfit with a wide smile.

That’s Showbiz Baby! features previously released singles including Angel of My Dreams, Midnight Cowboy, Fantasy, and Plastic Box.

Speaking about the project, Thirlwall said, “This album has been years in the making, so I’m beyond excited that it’s finally out. I’m very proud of it as a body of work and can’t wait to perform it live later this year,” as per Daily Mail.

The Newcastle native also reflected on the support she received at her impromptu show.

Wearing a Newcastle United jersey, she performed five songs from inside a converted food truck, with her mother Norma watching on proudly.

Fans have already propelled her solo career to impressive streaming numbers, Angel of My Dreams alone has racked up over 215 million streams to date.