Hailey Bieber shares glimpse of postpartum workout year after childbirth

Hailey Bieber opens up about postpartum fitness journey

Hailey Bieber just shared an unfiltered peek at the effort behind her postpartum glow.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Rhode founder, 28, shared a rare workout video Saturday morning in a sports bra and biker shorts.

Hailey recorded herself doing crunches with a yoga block on a mat in what appeared to be her home gym.

The black-and-white clip set to husband Justin Bieber’s song SPEED DEMON, and was tagged to her trainer, Kirsty Godso.

“Our fave rib flare exercise,” Hailey wrote, adding that she “did lots of these to help correct rib flare after pregnancy.”

The video marks one year since the model gave birth to her first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

Earlier this year, she admitted it “took longer than expected” to lose the final 15 pounds of baby weight and said she worked with experts on everything “from pelvic floor to spinal and core realignment.”

Hailey also rejected the idea of returning to a pre-baby version of herself. “When people talk about ‘bouncing back’—back where? My hips are wider, my boobs are bigger… They did not go back,” she said.

“And great, I’ll take it, but it’s not the same body that it was before. You’re not the same person you were before. You change head-to-toe. There was a minute where I hyper-fixated on getting back to what I was, and then I had to accept I’m not going back. It’s really about how I want to move forward.”

The first-time mom also credited strength training, hot Pilates, reformer Pilates, sculpt classes, yoga, stretches, sauna, and cold plunges.

She also visits chiropractors and practices breath work. For self-care, she treats herself to facials, massages, and microneedling.