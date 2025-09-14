Selena Gomez on 'always' returning to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez reveals why she returned to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez is revealing why she always goes back to her Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena is so grateful about getting her start in the “safe” environment of the show that she is now executive producing its sequel Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The Wolves hitmaker appeared in a cameo appearance in the pilot of the sequel and did a guest appearance in the second season.

Reminiscing about the show, she told Allure, “I was in these crucial years of my brain developing. And all of those people that are on the show with us have grown and evolved, and I want them to be in my life. I think that’s why I always go back.”

The Only Murders in the Building star continued, “I genuinely feel like I owe a big part of my life to that show.”

“It’s a home. It’s safe. And my sister just gets a kick out of it, so half the reason I’m doing it is for her,” she added.

This comes as the Emilia Perez star prepares to tie the knot with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The couple were first linked in mid 2023. They went public with their relationship with an Instagram post in December, with Selena Gomez confirming in comments later that they were dating.