Machine Gun Kelly admits to being nervous

Photo: Machine Gun Kelly expresses vulnerability while attending red carpets

Machine Gun Kelly recently got candid about his inner state while stepping into the spotlight.

For those unversed, Machine Gun Kelly, originally named Colson Baker, was recently conferred with the Style Icon award at 12th Fashion Media Awards, hosted by The Daily Front Row.

He attended the event with his 16-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker and while speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, the 35-year-old admitted that her his "backup" for nights like this.

Moreover, MGK expressed that he brought Casie to help with his nerves noting,

“I'm pretty nervous,” he began.

He went on to refer to his daughter and said, “That's why I called in my backup over here.”

When asked how it felt to be at the awards show with her dad, Casie also discussed how she felt while attending the awards show with her dad and said that “it’s really good.”

For those unversed, MGK shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

"I'm always a big support system for him, so it's nice,” she says.

Nonetheless, she admitted that like her father she has not gotten used to such events.

“No, I'm not,” she said when asked if she had grown accustomed to the events.

She concluded, “It's stressful."