Cillian Murphy gushes over Ralph Fiennes

Photo: Cillian Murphy heaps praise for Ralph Fiennes

Cillian Murphy recently heaped praise for Ralph Fiennes.

As fans will be aware, Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is a seasoned English actor and director.

He has received numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award and a Tony Award, as well as nominations for three Academy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award, in recognition of his work.

Cillian Murphy recently had a recent chat on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

While responding to the rumours surrounding that he will star in the upcoming Harry Potter series, Cillian Murphy praised Ralph Fiennes and his acting skills.

He shut down the rumours and established that "it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does."

Murphy went on to gush over him by saying, "The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever is gonna fill those shoes."