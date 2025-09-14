 
Geo News

Cillian Murphy gushes over Ralph Fiennes

Cillian Murphy spoke highly of Ralph Fiennes and his acting skills

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Photo: Cillian Murphy heaps praise for Ralph Fiennes
Photo: Cillian Murphy heaps praise for Ralph Fiennes

Cillian Murphy recently heaped praise for Ralph Fiennes.

As fans will be aware, Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is a seasoned English actor and director.

He has received numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award and a Tony Award, as well as nominations for three Academy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award, in recognition of his work.

Cillian Murphy recently had a recent chat on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

While responding to the rumours surrounding that he will star in the upcoming Harry Potter series, Cillian Murphy praised Ralph Fiennes and his acting skills.

He shut down the rumours and established that "it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does."

Murphy went on to gush over him by saying, "The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever is gonna fill those shoes."

Rebel Wilson accused of sabotaging 'The Deb' as legal battles escalate
Rebel Wilson accused of sabotaging 'The Deb' as legal battles escalate
Nicole Kidman shares major 'Practical Magic 2' update
Nicole Kidman shares major 'Practical Magic 2' update
Cillian Murphy shares big update on '28 Days Later' franchise
Cillian Murphy shares big update on '28 Days Later' franchise
Jennifer Aniston could have turned down Jim Curtis for THIS reason
Jennifer Aniston could have turned down Jim Curtis for THIS reason
Jade Thirlwall appreciates Little Mix time despite solo career
Jade Thirlwall appreciates Little Mix time despite solo career
Margot Robbie gets honest about latest 'romantic' script
Margot Robbie gets honest about latest 'romantic' script
Russell Crowe reveals ‘most challenging' feat while filming ‘Nuremberg'
Russell Crowe reveals ‘most challenging' feat while filming ‘Nuremberg'
Elton John celebrates ‘special moment' with sons Zachary, Elijah
Elton John celebrates ‘special moment' with sons Zachary, Elijah